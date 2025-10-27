Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: PI, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 27 October
Pi Network Price Forecast: PI eyes 50-day EMA breakout rally after mainnet migration
Pi Network (PI) exceeds the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.2638 at press time on Monday. The migration of Pi Network users, also called Pioneers, to the mainnet led to a surge in broader market demand that outpaced supply pressures. The technical outlook indicates a bullish trend, suggesting further gains if the PI token holds above $0.2638.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC heads toward $120,000 as ETF inflows return, long-term demand strengthens
Bitcoin (BTC) trades in green, above $115,000 at the time of writing on Monday, after rallying over 5% in the previous week. Institutional demand shows signs of strength, as spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) record inflows of over $446 million last week. On-chain data suggests that long-term holders remain firmly positioned, providing a strength for BTC's next leg higher.
Fresh gains for crypto prices as trade war fears ease
Summertime might be over in the UK but there’s still plenty of optimism in crypto prices and risk assets more broadly. Jitters about a fresh US-China fallout have evaporated after a weekend that suggests both sides are moving towards a deal. The record highs are still some way off but the macro backdrop continues to argue for more gains in stocks and crypto prices. It has been a tough period of consolidation for the sector overall but such ‘digestion’ of gains is healthy in the longer-term.
