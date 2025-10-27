Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: PI, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 27 October

Pi Network (PI) exceeds the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.2638 at press time on Monday. The migration of Pi Network users, also called Pioneers, to the mainnet led to a surge in broader market demand that outpaced supply pressures. The technical outlook indicates a bullish trend, suggesting further gains if the PI token holds above $0.2638.

Bitcoin (BTC) trades in green, above $115,000 at the time of writing on Monday, after rallying over 5% in the previous week. Institutional demand shows signs of strength, as spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) record inflows of over $446 million last week. On-chain data suggests that long-term holders remain firmly positioned, providing a strength for BTC's next leg higher.

Summertime might be over in the UK but there’s still plenty of optimism in crypto prices and risk assets more broadly. Jitters about a fresh US-China fallout have evaporated after a weekend that suggests both sides are moving towards a deal. The record highs are still some way off but the macro backdrop continues to argue for more gains in stocks and crypto prices. It has been a tough period of consolidation for the sector overall but such ‘digestion’ of gains is healthy in the longer-term.