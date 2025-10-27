Pi Network Price Forecast: PI climbs to fresh monthly high as migration boosts demand

Pi Network (PI) exceeds the 50-day Exponential Moving Average at $0.2638 at press time on Monday. The migration of Pi Network users, also called Pioneers, to the mainnet led to a surge in broader market demand that outpaced supply pressures. The technical outlook indicates a bullish trend, suggesting further gains if the PI token holds above $0.2638.

CEXs' inflows struggle to keep up with demand

Pi Network marks the fifth consecutive day of a renewed uptrend following last week's announcement that 3.36 million Pioneers completed their Know Your Customer (KYC) verification. This allowed 2.69 million Pioneers to migrate to the mainnet, while the rest might have to complete the mainnet checklist. Typically, such migration would add to supply pressure, as Pioneers can transfer their PI token holdings to Know Your Business (KYB) - verified Centralized Exchanges (CEXs).

In line with this, PiScan data shows that the CEXs' wallet balances have recorded an inflow of 2.02 million PI tokens in the last 24 hours. However, the broader market demand surge after the recent migration outpaces supply pressures, driving PI token prices higher.

CEXs' wallet balances. Source: PiScan.

Technical outlook: Will the Pi Network sustain its recovery run?

The PI token is up 25% at press time on Monday, trading above the 50-day EMA at $0.2638. The mobile mining cryptocurrency extends its uptrend for the fifth consecutive day, with bulls eyeing $0.3220, which previously served as support in late September.

Furthermore, the PI token trades above the 50-day EMA at $0.2368, which has previously acted as a dynamic resistance providing multiple bearish reversal points. If PI holds above this average line, it could extend the recovery run.

The indicators on the daily chart suggest a surge in buying pressure, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 67 is approaching the overbought boundary.

At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) draws higher towards the zero line, coupled with a consistent rise in green histograms.

PI/USDT daily price chart.

If the PI token fails to hold above $0.2368, it could retest the $0.1919 support floor, marked by the October 11 low.