Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: PEPE, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 9 December

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: PEPE, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 9 December
FXStreet Team

Pepe Price Forecast: PEPE stalls as on-chain, derivatives data flash bullish signals

Pepe (PEPE) trades in the red on Tuesday after failing to secure a daily close above the $0.00000500 psychological level on Monday. The technical outlook remains mixed as the meme coin consolidates. Still, the derivatives and on-chain data indicate a resurgence in retail interest that could boost the next rally in this frog-themed meme coin.

Chart

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC steadies above $90,000 as Fed rate-cut optimism lifts market sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC) began the week on a stable footing, holding firmly above $90,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday after finding support around the key level. Easing macroeconomic conditions and renewed expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate cut boost investors' appetite for riskier assets such as BTC. However, institutional demand remained mixed, with Strategy Inc. adding more BTC to its holdings even as US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded a mild outflow.

Chart

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trade under pressure amid mixed technical signals 

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $90,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader crypto market. Since the October 10 flash crash, shaky institutional interest and low retail demand have significantly weighed down the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, capping steady recovery toward $100,000.

Chart

FXStreet Team

Chainlink Price Forecast: LINK holds firm as reserves hit 16-month low

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE risks further losses as demand wanes

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: SHIB stabilizes with bullish momentum building

Top Crypto Gainers: Canton, Zcash, and Luna Classic rally roster double-digit gains

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP pare gains despite increasing hopes of upcoming Fed rate cut

