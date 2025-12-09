Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: PEPE, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 9 December

Pepe (PEPE) trades in the red on Tuesday after failing to secure a daily close above the $0.00000500 psychological level on Monday. The technical outlook remains mixed as the meme coin consolidates. Still, the derivatives and on-chain data indicate a resurgence in retail interest that could boost the next rally in this frog-themed meme coin.

Bitcoin (BTC) began the week on a stable footing, holding firmly above $90,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday after finding support around the key level. Easing macroeconomic conditions and renewed expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate cut boost investors' appetite for riskier assets such as BTC. However, institutional demand remained mixed, with Strategy Inc. adding more BTC to its holdings even as US-listed spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) recorded a mild outflow.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading above $90,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday amid sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader crypto market. Since the October 10 flash crash, shaky institutional interest and low retail demand have significantly weighed down the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, capping steady recovery toward $100,000.