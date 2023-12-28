Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: NEAR, Binance & Ethereum – European Wrap 28 December

Near Protocol Price Prediction: NEAR could crash 15% as mean reversion probability spikes
Near Protocol (NEAR) price shows clear signs of bullish failure as the altcoin produces lower lows and fractures an important uptrend support line. NEAR holders can expect a quick double-digit pullback soon.
Near Protocol price rallied 121% between December 18 and 25, setting up a local top at $4.62. Since then, NEAR has shed 11% and currently trades at $4.09. This down move has shattered the trendline connecting the five lower highs NEAR produced during its rally, confirming the start of a trend reversal.
Binance Coin Price Forecast: BNB buying opportunity before $400
Binance Coin (BNB) price shows no signs of slowing down after rallying nearly 24% this week. This massive uptrend could slow down soon as BNB approaches key weekly hurdles.
Binance Coin price has registered a 24% rally this week, rallying from $264 to $327, where it currently trades. BNB currently tugs with the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) resistance level at $322. Additionally, the Binance-based altcoin will face the range high at $337, which has been a key hurdle since it was first formed in May 2022.
This is how one Ethereum hard fork in 2023 changed the DeFi market forever
With the year coming to an end, the DeFi market is also locking in the changes witnessed throughout 2023. One key change was the Ethereum Shapella hard fork that not only impacted the market but seemingly altered the face of the Decentralized (DeFi) market entirely.
Ethereum mainnet went through the Shanghai hard fork earlier this year in April, which enabled the option to withdraw the ETH staked by validators. This occasion was expected to be a hugely bearish event as the crypto market feared that the investors might choose to pull out their staked ETH.
