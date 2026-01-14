Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Monero, Bitcoin & Dash — Asian Wrap 14 January

Monero (XMR) continued its bullish run on Tuesday as it surged to a new all-time high of $692. The token is up nearly 10% over the past 24 hours, stretching its weekly gains above 50%. Monero has now climbed into the top 20 cryptocurrencies category, ranking at #15, with a market capitalization of $12.2 billion at publication time. Following the privacy token's surge over the past week, crypto analytics platform Santiment warned that the rising FOMO surrounding Monero could be risky. The platform noted that XMR's social dominance peaked on Sunday, while development activity has declined.

Bitcoin price found support around a previously broken upper consolidation zone at $90,000 on January 8 and recovered slightly through Monday. On Tuesday, BTC rose more than 4% and closed above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (from the April low of $74,508 to October's all-time high of $126,199) at $94,253. As of Wednesday, BTC is trading around $95,300. If BTC continues its rally, it could extend the surge toward the key psychological $100,000 level.

Dash trades above $50 at press time on Wednesday, holding Tuesday’s nearly 50% gains. The privacy coin struggles to surpass $60, facing opposition from the R2 Pivot Point at $61. If DASH clears this level, it could aim for the R3 Pivot Point at $70. The technical indicators on the daily chart suggest heightened buying pressure, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67, hovering near the overbought boundary, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is surging, with steadily rising histogram bars.