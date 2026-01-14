TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Monero, Bitcoin & Dash — Asian Wrap 14 January

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Monero, Bitcoin & Dash — Asian Wrap 14 January
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Privacy tokens Monero and Dash surge as XMR hits all-time high

Monero (XMR) continued its bullish run on Tuesday as it surged to a new all-time high of $692. The token is up nearly 10% over the past 24 hours, stretching its weekly gains above 50%. Monero has now climbed into the top 20 cryptocurrencies category, ranking at #15, with a market capitalization of $12.2 billion at publication time. Following the privacy token's surge over the past week, crypto analytics platform Santiment warned that the rising FOMO surrounding Monero could be risky. The platform noted that XMR's social dominance peaked on Sunday, while development activity has declined.

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple – Bulls take charge, eye $100K BTC, $3,500 ETH and $2.35 XRP

Bitcoin price found support around a previously broken upper consolidation zone at $90,000 on January 8 and recovered slightly through Monday. On Tuesday, BTC rose more than 4% and closed above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (from the April low of $74,508 to October's all-time high of $126,199) at $94,253. As of Wednesday, BTC is trading around $95,300. If BTC continues its rally, it could extend the surge toward the key psychological $100,000 level.

Top Crypto Gainers: Dash, Story, Optimism – Altcoins rally as Bitcoin clears $95,000

Dash trades above $50 at press time on Wednesday, holding Tuesday’s nearly 50% gains. The privacy coin struggles to surpass $60, facing opposition from the R2 Pivot Point at $61. If DASH clears this level, it could aim for the R3 Pivot Point at $70. The technical indicators on the daily chart suggest heightened buying pressure, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67, hovering near the overbought boundary, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is surging, with steadily rising histogram bars.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Editor's Picks

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

XRP halts rally despite futures and ETF inflows rising

XRP halts rally despite futures and ETF inflows rising

Ripple is trading down to $2.15 at the time of writing on Wednesday after posting a brief rally the previous day. The uptrend, fueled by improved market sentiment after the US reported lower-than-expected core inflation in December, reached $2.19 before the ongoing correction.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as ETF inflows strengthen short-term bullish outlook

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as ETF inflows strengthen short-term bullish outlook

Bitcoin is trading above $95,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as positive sentiment lifts the broader cryptocurrency market's bullish outlook. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also holding onto some of the gains from Tuesday's macro-driven rally.

Pi Network steadies as market sentiment lifts recovery prospects

Pi Network steadies as market sentiment lifts recovery prospects

Pi Network holds above $0.2000 on Wednesday after bouncing over 1% from a local support trendline the previous day. A recovery in broader market sentiment signals renewed risk appetite among investors.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin: Early-2026 rally falters as BTC investors await key catalyst

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower toward $90,000 on Friday after encountering rejection at a key resistance zone. The price pullback in BTC is supported by fading institutional demand, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have recorded net outflows so far this week.