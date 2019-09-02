XMR/USD stays in a green zone even after the downside correction.

The strong support is located on the approach to $68.30

Monero (XMR) is in the green zone, gaining over 4.7% of its value on a day-on-day basis. Monero, now the 11th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.2 billion is changing hands at $70.65 at the time of writing, off the intraday high registered at $74.69.

Bitcoin (BTC) is attempting to clear $9,800 during European hours on Monday. The first digital asset touched the intraday high at $9,838 and retreated to $9,800 by the time of writing. BTC/USD short-term upside trend is gaining traction amid foreign currency crisis in Argentina.

Bitcoin confluence levels

Now that BTC/USD cleared $9,600 barrier, the further upside looks highly likely. While the critical resistance is located on approach to psychological $10,000, the coin retains bullish bias as long as the price stays above $9,600. A way to the South is packed with strong technical barriers that may limit the downside correction.

Bitcoin Cash among the single-digit gain leaders on Monday. The comes after a correction started yesterday jumped above both the 50 Simple Moving Average 1-hour and the 100 SMA 1-hour.

Prior to the current recovery, a failed attempt made on Saturday hit a snag at the 100 100. Luckily, the correction that followed found refuge above the key support between $275 - $270. Today’s breakout above $280 came close to testing $290 but reversed to the current market of $285.