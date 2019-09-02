Bitcoin Cash price analysis: BCH/USD reignites recovery; upside still capped at $290

Bitcoin price flashes a ray of green amid widespread cryptocurrency depression.

Bitcoin Cash among the single-digit gain leaders on Monday. The comes after a correction started yesterday jumped above both the 50 Simple Moving Average 1-hour and the 100 SMA 1-hour.

Prior to the current recovery, a failed attempt made on Saturday hit a snag at the 100 100. Luckily, the correction that followed found refuge above the key support between $275 - $270. Today’s breakout above $280 came close to testing $290 but reversed to the current market of $285.

The crypto appears to have hit its short-term overbought levels and likely to retrace further to the initial support at $280. The stochastic points south after a retreat from levels above 70. On a brighter side, if the 50 SMA double-crosses above the longer term 100 SMA Bitcoin Cash could extend the action above $290.

For now, the biggest task is to keep the price above $280 support to allow the bulls to focus on breaking $300 resistance. As mentioned, $275 - $270 is a key support area (buyer congestion zone.

BCH/USD 1-hour chart