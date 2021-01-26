Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Ripple & Cardano – Asian Wrap 26 Jan

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC trims early gains to retest 138.00, key support lines in focus

LTC/USD fades the day-start bounce off 136.15 while stepping back from 139.75, currently around 137.53, during early Tuesday. The altcoin took a U-turn from 100-bar SMA while portraying its weakness the previous day. Also on the negative side could be the MACD histogram that flirts with the LTC/USD bears.

Ripple is South Korea’s most popular cryptocurrency, but XRP price stays pressured

XRP/USD bounces off intraday low of 0.2647, stays below 21-day SMA for fifth day. As per the latest report from Messari, Bitcoin and Ripple are the most popular cryptocurrencies in South Korea. The research relies on the data from Bithumb, Corbit and Coinone for the fiscal year 2019.

Cardano price is on the verge of a 8% breadown if it slices through this barrier

Cardano has been trading inside a tightening range on the 30-minutes chart and seems to be on the verge of a potential breakdown. The most crucial support level is located at $0.35 and it’s the key for the bears to a 8% fall. On the 30-minutes chart, Cardano has established a symmetrical triangle pattern which is really close to a breakdown.