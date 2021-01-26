Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Ripple & Cardano – Asian Wrap 26 Jan

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC trims early gains to retest 138.00, key support lines in focus
LTC/USD fades the day-start bounce off 136.15 while stepping back from 139.75, currently around 137.53, during early Tuesday. The altcoin took a U-turn from 100-bar SMA while portraying its weakness the previous day. Also on the negative side could be the MACD histogram that flirts with the LTC/USD bears.
Ripple is South Korea’s most popular cryptocurrency, but XRP price stays pressured
XRP/USD bounces off intraday low of 0.2647, stays below 21-day SMA for fifth day. As per the latest report from Messari, Bitcoin and Ripple are the most popular cryptocurrencies in South Korea. The research relies on the data from Bithumb, Corbit and Coinone for the fiscal year 2019.
Cardano price is on the verge of a 8% breadown if it slices through this barrier
Cardano has been trading inside a tightening range on the 30-minutes chart and seems to be on the verge of a potential breakdown. The most crucial support level is located at $0.35 and it’s the key for the bears to a 8% fall. On the 30-minutes chart, Cardano has established a symmetrical triangle pattern which is really close to a breakdown.
ETH eyes $3,000 as network activity explodes and scarcity grows
Ethereum has finally hit a clear new all-time high across all exchanges, and it’s currently under a healthy consolidation period. Over the past week, Ethereum’s dominance over the market increased from 13% to 17%, while Bitcoin lost close to five percentage points.
Ripple is South Korea’s most popular cryptocurrency, but price stays pressured
XLM Price Forecast: Stellar primed for a 10% short-term upswing amid massive network expansion
Stellar had tremendous success in 2021, reaching a high of $0.411 after a massive 230% price explosion. The digital asset has outperformed several other coins, including Bitcoin, and could be poised to rise even higher amid positive metrics shown by the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF).
BTC rally back to $40,000 in jeopardy as Grayscale’s demand diminishes
Bitcoin is trading slightly above $33,000 after plunging from January’s peak near $42,000. Investors, speculators, and analysts believe that the pioneer cryptocurrency can hit price levels beyond $40,000.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC is on track to $100,000 despite the recent correction
After hitting a new all-time high of $41,950, Bitcoin had a major 31% correction down to $28,850. For the most part, this pullback is considered healthy as past price action indicates it’s normal for the flagship cryptocurrency to experience 30-40% corrections during a bull rally.