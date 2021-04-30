Litecoin price shows a resurgence of buyers, which has pushed it past some resistance levels. A continuation of this bullish momentum could see LTC retest a critical barrier.

XRP price has triggered a massive breakout without any news behind it after trading sideways for the last four days. The coin behind Ripple touched $1.597 and is aiming for a price target of $2 in the longer term.

SafeMoon had a huge success reaching more than 1 million holders and a multiple billion-dollar market capitalization. The digital asset has been so successful that hundreds of new projects have forked it and copied springing a huge wave of scams and frauds.