XRP Price Prediction: Ripple cracks key barrier for a massive upswing toward $2

- XRP price had a breakout from a bull flag on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset faces basically no clear resistance levels until $2.
XRP price has triggered a massive breakout without any news behind it after trading sideways for the last four days. The coin behind Ripple touched $1.597 and is aiming for a price target of $2 in the longer term.
XRP price explodes by 15% and aims for more
XRP formed a bull flag on the 4-hour chart in the last week from which it has triggered a massive 15% breakout toward $1.59. The digital asset is aiming for a price target of $2, calculated by measuring the height of the pole and adding it to the breakout point.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
Additionally, on the 12-hour chart, XRP broke out from a descending triangle pattern which can be drawn by connecting the lower highs with a trend line that connects to a horizontal trend line of the several similar lows.
XRP/USD 12-hour chart
The breakout of this pattern has a similar price target at $2.02. This one is calculated by measuring the distance between the lower trend line to the beginning of the upper one and adding it to the breakout point.
However, as it is common with these kinds of breakouts, XRP price could see a pullback in the short-term to re-test the previous resistance trend line which should act as a support point. This means that XRP could drop toward $1.30 in the near term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price flashes multiple sell signs after setting up fresh highs
Ethereum price looks at a steep decline after setting up a new all-time high at $2,800. Multiple technical, social and on-chain indicators suggest a short-term sell-off is near. A sustained buying pressure leading to a higher high above $2,800 would invalidate the bearish thesis.
Cardano enters Tanzania to bank the unbanked as ADA price looks to consolidate
Cardano’s IOHK team announced a partnership with World Mobile Group to democratize access to digital, financial and social services in Africa. This move comes after the recent tie-up with the Ethiopian government.
MicroStrategy Q1 financial report reveals Bitcoin holdings may be sold in the future
MicroStrategy stated that holding Bitcoin is generating substantial shareholder value. The publicly-listed firm raised more than $1 billion of additional capital in the first quarter to expand its Bitcoin holdings.
Stellar looks to surge 15% amid critical supply barriers
XLM price is bouncing off a demand zone that ranges from $0.460 to $0.477. The 100 and the 200 SMA at $0.469 and $0.521 present above Stellar will hinder its growth. A breakdown of $0.451 will signal the start of a new downtrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.