Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Ethereum & Ripple – European Wrap 7 May

Litecoin price is among the most improved cryptoassets in the market on Thursday and during the European session. The crypto features a 2% gain on the day after advancing from an opening value of $45.01 to $45.90 (market value). Litecoin is trailing other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum at 3%, IOTA at 2.69% and EOS at 2.19%. On the other hand, Bitcoin stepped above $9,300 from $9,158 (opening value).

Ethereal Summit, a virtual crypto conference devoted to the Ethereum project and cryptocurrency industry in general, will go live today, May 7 at 7:15 am EST. Everyone can register and participate in the event for free, via their computer of an internet-enabled device.



XRP/USD has recovered from the intraday low of $0.2099 to trade at $0.2145 by press time. The coin has gained 1.3% since the beginning of Thursday, though it is still 2.5% lower from this time on Wednesday. Ripple’s XRP has been moving in sync with the market, influenced by general sentiments and technical factors. Now it is the third-largest digital coin with the current market value of $9.4 billion and an average daily trading volume of $2.2 billion.