Litecoin had a significant sell-off in the past 48 hours following Bitcoin’s bearish run towards $30,000. The entire cryptocurrency market lost more than $100 billion in the past 24 hours, but LTC could jump up again.

Chainlink had a healthy consolidation period after a new all-time high that has turned into a steeper correction than what the bulls expected. LINK lost the $20 psychological level and it’s on the verge of a massive pullback towards $16.

In the past 24 hours, close to $100 billion was wiped from the total market capitalization of the crypto industry. However, Vechain is one of the few coins that have managed to survive and continues trading inside an uptrend.