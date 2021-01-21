Litecoin price could see a small pump to $150 as indicator flashes buy signals
Litecoin had a significant sell-off in the past 48 hours following Bitcoin’s bearish run towards $30,000. The entire cryptocurrency market lost more than $100 billion in the past 24 hours, but LTC could jump up again.
Chainlink price at risk of a 16% drop towards $16, but there is still hope
Chainlink had a healthy consolidation period after a new all-time high that has turned into a steeper correction than what the bulls expected. LINK lost the $20 psychological level and it’s on the verge of a massive pullback towards $16.
VeChain Price Forecast: VET remains bullish despite crypto market slump
In the past 24 hours, close to $100 billion was wiped from the total market capitalization of the crypto industry. However, Vechain is one of the few coins that have managed to survive and continues trading inside an uptrend.
Bitcoin price slices through critical support barrier targets $28,000 according to trading veteran
Bitcoin has been trading inside a tightening range for the past week without a clear direction. However, in the past 24 hours, the bears have taken over and managed to push Bitcoin price below a crucial support level.
Yearn.Finance price poised for a correction down to $20,000
Yearn.Finance established a potential double top on the 4-hour chart at around $40,000 which seems to be close to confirming. YFI seems to be poised for a steeper pullback as bulls failed to hold a crucial support level at $32,300.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC price faces extreme volatility ahead of a new all-time high
Bitcoin had a wild run this week, dropping from a high of $41,350 to a low of 30,420 in less than 48 hours.