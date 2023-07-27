Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Bitcoin & Solana – European Wrap 27 July

Litecoin price clings to $90 support as hype around LTC halving declines
Litecoin (LTC), one of the largest altcoins in the crypto ecosystem, is looking south despite getting closer to its halving scheduled for August 2. While usually crypto assets tend to see a price increase right before a halving event, some of the altcoin’s on-chain metrics have recently worsened, painting a bearish picture for its price.
Litecoin trades at $91.25 at the time of writing, above a key support level at $90. Less than a week away from the halving, discussions about Litecoin among holders and traders are declining, according to the altcoin’s social dominance and daily active addresses in its network.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC remains unbothered by Fed's diplomatic comments in FOMC
Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to hover above Monday's low at $28,830, not giving traders an opportunity to get in on the recovery rally. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting failed to induce volatility as chairman Jerome Powell hinted at meeting-by-meeting decisions based on data. This sentiment is shared for Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices, flashing green with lean margins. The meager surges come as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell committed to a data-dependent approach to interest rate hikes. Despite a sell-off in the US Dollar, Bitcoin price remains rangebound, with little volatility post-FOMC.
The little volatility witnessed in the crypto market, pre and post-FOMC, shows that the macroeconomics had already been priced. Notably, traders anticipated the 0.25% rate hike. Since markets tend to react to developments that investors were not expecting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments today did not move the market. Now crypto has fallen back to regular programming, driven by natural or plain buying and selling activity.
Solana Price Prediction: SOL continues its 10% rally after fakeout
Solana price slipped below a crucial support structure to balance out an imbalance. Completion of this goal was quickly followed by a spurt of buying pressure that undid the recent losses. Now SOL could trigger another swift rally to collect liquidity to the upside.
Solana price created a range, extending from $25.12 to $29.80 on July 14. After producing a set of lower highs for the next week, SOL breached the support level at $25.21, resulting in nearly 8% in losses. After this decline set up a local bottom at $22.70, Solana price kickstarted its recovery rally that created another inefficiency, extending from $23.97 to $24.49. While a dip into this area would be a good opportunity to buy, it is unlikely SOL holders will get a chance to accumulate. Regardless, setting up some bids at these levels would be a good idea for bulls.
