Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: iExec, Toncoin & Crypto – European Wrap 5 June

iExec RLC Price Forecast: Flip of key resistance level could trigger 25% gains
iExec RLC (RLC) price is likely to end its struggle surrounding a key level. This development could trigger a quick but impulsive move to the upside and benefit the patient RLC holders.
Toncoin price on the verge of breaking out, could rally 24%
Toncoin (TON) price is currently forming a cup and handle pattern, which is a bullish continuation configuration. On-chain data indicates a surge in TON's influx of new investors, alongside notable whale accumulation, potentially propelling prices to surge by 24%.
Crypto goes up after a rest
Crypto market capitalisation rose by 2.9% in 24 hours to $2.63 trillion. Among the top coins, BNB is up an impressive 11%, and Solana is up 5%. Altcoins have steadily been gaining strength over the last few days of downtime.
Solana Price Forecast: On the verge of 18% rally
Solana (SOL) price increases for a third consecutive day on Wednesday and looks set for a further 18% rally, technical indicators show, offering sidelined traders a buying opportunity before the token extends gains.
Reserve Rights Price Prediction: A 25% jump looms
Reserve Rights (RSR) price is facing a pullback to retest its support area before rallying further. On-chain data suggest that the RSR development is growing, and prices could rally by 25%.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to provide another buying opportunity Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks weak on the lower timeframes, which might provide opportunities to accumulate. The daily and weekly charts retain their bullish outlook and suggest that the continuation of the 2023 bull run is not a question of “if” but “when.”