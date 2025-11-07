TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hyperliquid, Ethereum & Bitcoin – European Wrap 7 November

FXStreet Team

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE poised for $40 breakout as staking balance drops 2%

Hyperliquid (HYPE) is battling to hold short-term support at $37.00 at the time of writing on Friday, as a bearish wave sweeps across the cryptocurrency market. The perpetual decentralized exchange (DEX) token has declined from an intraday high of $40.75, reflecting a sticky bearish sentiment.

Hyperliquid is facing increasing selling pressure as its staking balance falls, according to DefiLlama’s Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Total Value Locked (TVL), which decreased by 2.32% over the last 24 hours to $2 billion.

Chart

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP hold steady as ETF inflows resume

Bitcoin (BTC) holds above $101,000 at the time of writing on Friday amid improving sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market as institutional demand returns. Meanwhile, altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are stabilizing above short-term support levels.

Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have resumed inflows after six consecutive days of outflows. According to SoSoValue data, US-listed BTC spot ETFs recorded approximately $240 million in inflows on Thursday, bringing the cumulative total to $60.52 billion and net assets to $135.43 billion.

ETH

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: $100K on the knife-edge

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade in red, below $101,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having dropped more than 8% so far this week. The decline comes amid mounting selling pressure from long-term holders, who continue to offload their positions. However, historical data offers a glimmer of hope for the bulls, as November is traditionally Bitcoin’s strongest month, delivering an average return of 42%.

Bitcoin price began the week on a bearish note, dropping to $98,944 on Tuesday — its lowest level since June 23. The decline has been exacerbated by increased selling by long-term holders, as shown in the graph below. The BTC supply last active within the past 180 days has surged by 319,626 BTC over the past month, indicating accelerated distribution by Bitcoin OGs.

BTCUSD

FXStreet Team

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE rebounds as Bitwise ETF could launch in 20 days

Dogecoin (DOGE) trades above $0.1600 at the time of writing on Friday, stabilizing after a rough start to the week. Eric Balchunas, a Bloomberg ETF analyst, shared that the Bitwise Dogecoin spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) could launch 20 days after the 8(a) form filed on Thursday. 

Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple struggle for recovery as downside pressure builds

Bitcoin (BTC) price is hovering around $102,000 at the time of writing on Friday after losing over 7% so far this week, as bearish sentiment continues to weigh on the broader crypto market. Ethereum (ETH) finds support around a key level while Ripple (XRP) faces rejection from crucial resistance.

Top Crypto Gainers: Filecoin rallies 50% as Dash and Tezos rebound

Filecoin (FIL), Dash (DASH), and Tezos (XTZ) are spearheading the broader cryptocurrency market recovery with double-digit gains over the last 24 hours. Filecoin leads the rally with 50% gains, while Dash rebounds from the $100 mark and Tezos marks a falling wedge pattern breakout. 

Ethereum slides below $3,300 amid investor capitulation 

Ethereum (ETH) has resumed its downtrend, trading below $3,300 at the time of writing on Thursday. The bearish outlook mirrors Bitcoin's (BTC) intraday decline below $102,000. 

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $110,000 as macroeconomic headwinds weigh on risk assets

Bitcoin (BTC) extends its decline this week, slipping below $110,000 at the time of writing on Friday as macroeconomic headwinds continued to weigh on risk assets.