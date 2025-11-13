TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Hyperliquid, Chiliz & Zcash — Asian Wrap 13 November

FXStreet Team

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE under pressure as HLP absorbs $5 million bad debt

Hyperliquid (HYPE) holds above $38 after an 8% drop so far this week, which marks the third consecutive week of losses. The retail interest for HYPE remains low as Hyperliquid’s market maker, Hyperliquid Provider (HLP), suffers a $4.9 million loss in a potential stress test. The technical outlook warns of downside risk if bears fracture the $35 support.

Chiliz Price Forecast: CHZ risks drop as whales offload holdings amid fading market interest

Chiliz (CHZ) is trading around $0.032 at the time of writing on Thursday, after being rejected from the key resistance level earlier this week. On-chain data indicates that whale wallets are offloading their holdings while social dominance declines, suggesting fading investor interest. Meanwhile, the technical outlook hints at a potential correction, with bears eyeing lower support levels in the near term.

Top Crypto Gainers: Zcash, Decred, Zora – Privacy coins rally on Winklevoss twins-backed investment

Tyler Winklevoss announced the rebranding of Leap Therapeutics as Cypherpunk Technologies (CYPH) with a holding of 203,775 ZEC, representing ~1.25% of the current ZEC supply. Cypherpunk aims to acquire at least 5% of the total ZEC supply. Tyler further added, “If Bitcoin is digital gold, Zcash is an encrypted Bitcoin, or digital cash. One is your store of value, the other is how you privately move your value. We’ve been tracking this symbiosis for years and believe that now — as we enter the age of AI — is the right time to begin accumulating ZEC.”

FXStreet Team

