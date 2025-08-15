Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: HYPE, Crypto & Bitcoin – European Wrap 15 August

Arthur Hayes buys the dip, doubling down on Hyperliquid, Ethena and Lido
Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of BitMEX and known for his astute market trades, has recently increased his holdings of Hyperliquid (HYPE), Ethena (ENA), and Lido (LDO), on-chain data shows. The move comes as on-chain metrics of tokens like Hyperliquid and Ethena reach record highs even as the technical outlook remains mixed.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP offer signs of bullish reversal despite renewed inflation fears
Bitcoin (BTC) is attempting a recovery toward the pivotal $120,000 level, trading above $119,000 on Friday. The sell-off spread in the broader cryptocurrency market on Thursday occurred after July’s US Producer Price Index (PPI) data came in hotter than expected, casting doubts on the possibility of the Federal Reserve (Fed) cutting rates in September.
The bear attack on Bitcoin is frightening, but it does not break the trend
The crypto market is clearly struggling to move upwards, as historic highs are also attracting sellers. On Friday morning, the total capitalisation of cryptocurrencies stood at $4.03 trillion, reflecting a 3.4% decline over 24 hours. Although this is unpleasant for bulls, it looks like a necessary correction to let off steam while the market remains above the July highs of $3.90-3.95 trillion, a break below which would signal a trend reversal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC steadies after record high, ETH and XRP eye rebound
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) stabilized around their key support levels on Friday after dipping 4%, 4.26%, and 5.96%, respectively, the previous day. This price pullback in the top 3 cryptocurrencies came in after the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data was released.
FARTCOIN, VIRTUAL, and TIA post double-digit losses amid $1B liquidation
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN), Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), and Celestia (TIA) record losses in double digits over the last 24 hours, as the cryptocurrency market lost over $1 billion in liquidations on the back of a higher-than-expected US July PPI rising 0.9% in a month, to the highest since March 2022.
Circle shares drop following forecast of $618 million revenue hit from rate cuts
Circle (CRCL) closed trading with a 9% decline on Thursday after Dragonfly investor Omar Kanji predicted that a potential interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September could result in a $618 million drop in the company's revenue.
Ethereum Price Forecast: Surge in validator exits and strong PPI inflation reading sparks correction
Ethereum (ETH) dropped by 5% on Thursday following an increase in the amount of coins exiting validator duties and a hot July Producer Price Index (PPI) reading in the US.
Bitcoin: BTC bulls target $120,000 as Trump moves to allow crypto in 401(k) plans
Bitcoin (BTC) looks set to close the week in the green, breaking above the $116,000 resistance, as market optimism swelled after United States President Donald Trump signed an executive order to include alternative assets, including crypto, in US 401(k) retirement accounts.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.