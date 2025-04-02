Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Grayscale, Cryptos & Bitcoin – American Wrap 2 April

Grayscale launches Bitcoin options ETF with a focus on income generation
In a press release on Wednesday, Grayscale announced the launch of Bitcoin options-based ETFs, the Grayscale Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BTCC) and Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF (BPI).
Crypto Today: BTC price surges past $87K, ETH and SOL shorts fuel $235M in liquidations
The cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $2.82 trillion, reflecting a 1.2% decline in the last 24 hours. Key drivers include fresh Bitcoin acquisitions by institutional players and anticipation for the United States (US) Congress stablecoin legislation review, which enters its second day on Wednesday.
Goldman sees Yen rising to low 140s as Bitcoin echoes tech stock weakness
The Bitcoin-Japanese yen (BTC/JPY) pair faced a setback at key trendline resistance Wednesday, as Goldman Sachs (GS) cited the anti-risk yen as the leading hedge against rising U.S. tariff and recession risks.
