- Floki Inu price has been steadily undoing the 70% rally on April 24.
- This downtrend is likely to continue until it tags the $0.0000281 to $0.0000303 demand zone.
- A bounce off this level could trigger a move to $0.0000420 if FLOKI bulls manage to overcome the mean at $0.0000337.
Floki Inu (FLOKI) price shows a lack of buying pressure since late April, which has led to a steady downtrend. This move will continue until it hits a stable support level or a demand zone, where buyers can overwhelm the sellers. Under this circumstance, the spike in buying pressure could catalyze FLOKI to kickstart a run-up.
Also read: Floki Inu price fails to rally despite Bitfinex listing – 5 trillion FLOKI hanging in loss
Floki Inu price needs more preparation
Floki Inu price shot up 70% on April 24, which pushed it above the range high at $0.0000420. As impressive as this run-up was, sellers began to book profits, leading to an undoing of the rally.
Currently, Floki Inu price trades just below the range’s mean at $0.0000337 and is likely to continue sliding lower. The $0.0000281 to $0.0000303 demand zone will be key in determining where FLOKI heads next.
A comeback from buyers after a retest of the demand zone will be a key development. FLOKI bulls need to overcome the range’s midpoint at $0.0000337 before it can head higher. In such a case, Floki Inu price will attempt to scale higher and tag the range high at $0.0000420.
This move would constitute a 40% gain for Floki Inu price.
A confirmation of this uptrend will arrive when the Relative Strength Index and the Awesome Oscillator both climb above their mean.
FLOKI/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if Floki Inu price fails to overcome the mean at $0.0000337 or bounce off the $0.0000281 to $0.0000303 demand zone, it will signal a weakness in the buyers’ camp. This development could lead to a slow descent that retests the range low at $0.0000255.
A decisive flip of the aforementioned level into a resistance barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis. Such a development could see Floki Inu price slide lower and tag the $0.0000233 and $0.0000205 support levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AVAX price on trajectory to snowball 15% lower as pivotal level comes into view
Avalanche (AVAX) price is sliding again on Wednesday as big brother Bitcoin loses ground this time. The sell-off in Bitcoin weighs on all its siblings, cousins and nephews in the crypto and altcoin space.
SUI mainnet is live, token drops to all-time low of $1.15 in sell-the-news event
The team behind the SUI token announced the launch of the mainnet. The project’s mainnet launch turned into a sell-the-news event and SUI dropped to its all-time low of $1.15. Despite the token’s listing on one of the largest exchanges by trade volume, SUI price nosedived.
Polkadot is treading water and is about to sink another 10%
Polkadot (DOT) price is a bit of an outlier this Wednesday, while several other crypto and altcoins are showing a small turnaround with a bullish undertone. DOT is not showing any of that after bears breached the dams and flooded the area around $5.75. Price action quickly sank lower and is heading toward $5.30.
Polygon and Arbitrum lead cryptos in on-chain activity with spike in active addresses
Polygon and Arbitrum blockchains witnessed a spike in their on-chain activity, in terms of active addresses, compared to April 2023. The increase in active addresses was accompanied by a spike in ARB price over the past thirty days.
Bitcoin: Fed’s interest decision will be key to BTC directional bias
Bitcoin price shows no signs of bullish momentum as it hovers below a critical psychological level. This lack of buying pressure could be a result of exhaustion after BTC’s impressive rally in Q1 of 2023.