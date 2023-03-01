Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Filecoin, Shiba & Cryptos– American Wrap 1 March

Every crypto investor aims for passive income, and experienced players know there is more to crypto than merely buying and selling. Through coins like Cardano (ADA) and SingularityNET (AGIX), investors can stake their coins for interest, similar to how putting money in a bank can yield interest. Can newcomer TMS Network (TMSN) – now in the second phase of presale – give a better return than staking?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price looks likely to tank in case crucial nearby support cracks in the wake of a major investor showing his hand. A big whale has moved roughly 180 billion coins in Shiba Inu from wallet 0xd6 to the Gemini and Crypto.com exchanges. Last time that same wallet made a similar move with a similar amount, SHIB price shed over 7%.

Filecoin price was among the few coins to continue its uptrend well into February, with the uptrend beginning to cool down just a few days ago. The altcoin is currently suffering the brunt of the recovering market as investors are acting cautiously, looking for a bullish or bearish signals. If Wednesday’s rally turns out to be a bullish signal, investors could be looking at a good few days.

