ADA and SingularityNET focus on staking – Could investing in TMSN presale result in better passive income?

Every crypto investor aims for passive income, and experienced players know there is more to crypto than merely buying and selling. Through coins like Cardano (ADA) and SingularityNET (AGIX), investors can stake their coins for interest, similar to how putting money in a bank can yield interest. Can newcomer TMS Network (TMSN) – now in the second phase of presale – give a better return than staking?

Cardano (ADA) – 5-years of app development provides Defi staking opportunities

In 2017, Cardano (ADA) emerged as a popular blockchain platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. DeFi leverages smart contracts to create financial products and services that anyone can access with an internet connection without intermediaries such as banks. Cardano’s (ADA) platform supports a range of DeFi applications allowing users to earn interest on their cryptocurrency holdings or borrow crypto using their holdings as collateral.

By using Cardano (ADA) ’s platform for DeFi, users can benefit from increased efficiency, sustainability, and security. Cardano (ADA) uses a more energy efficient proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm than the proof-of-work (PoW) algorithm used by some others. This means that Cardano’s (ADA) platform is more scalable and environmentally friendly. Additionally, Cardano (ADA) ’s focus on decentralization reduces the risk of centralization by large mining pools, making it an attractive option for those seeking a more equitable and democratic financial system.

In staking Cardano (ADA), investors can earn around 4.3% per year.

SingularityNET (AGIX) – Putting AI on the blockchain and delivers yields

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a decentralized marketplace for artificial intelligence (AI) services where AI developers can create and monetize their algorithms and AI applications. The platform uses blockchain technology to enable secure and transparent transactions, and the AGIX token is used as the currency for these transactions.

Boasting a strong team of both crypto and AI developers, SingularityNET (AGIX) also has multi-chain interoperability, making SingularityNET (AGIX) a completely decentralized coin. While SingularityNET has gained some traction in the AI community, it is still not widely adopted to monetise AI algorithms, and SingularityNET (AGIX) faces competition from other AI marketplaces and platforms, which may make it difficult for SingularityNET (AGIX) to gain market share.

SingularityNET (AGIX) has added taking to their range of offers, and those wanting to can stake SingularityNET (AGIX) in 30-day blocks earning about 1.34% APY.

TMS Network (TMSN) – A presale out-performing staking?

Passive income through staking is an easy way to earn money, especially if the yield is higher than those at traditional financial institutions. But in a crypto world where coin prices can multiply themselves several times in a year, is staking the best way to ensure capital growth?

New exchange TMS Network (TMSN) could out-perform the staking giants. After securing $ 2 million in a private seed sale in an incubation fund, TMS Network (TMSN) has followed, raising half a million dollars in less than two weeks during the first presale phase.

TMS Network (TMSN) is poised for high yields with its product offering. As a fully decentralized exchange, TMS Network (TMSN) solves several issues plaguing the cryptosphere. Some of these issues include security, transparency, price discrepancies, and slow trading, not to mention high fees.

Built on Ethereum, TMS Network (TMSN) is fully decentralized and thus eliminates the use of intermediaries, which keeps trading costs low. The blockchain allows for complete transparency in trading, an excellent security boon that reduces the risk for FTX-style fraud. TMS Network (TMSN) will use price aggregation to assure traders the best price for any given asset. Along with – among others - non-custodial portfolio management and research and analytics, TMS Network (TMSN) have a host of tools for traders and investors alike, and the future for TMS Network (TMSN) indicates it may out-perform even the best staking opportunities.

Entering its second phase of presale, TMS Network (TMSN) tokens are now available at $0.025.

