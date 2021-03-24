Filecoin price is springing from a double bottom formation today on the announcement of Filecoin and Chainlink’s integration plans. The buying pressure could lift FIL to the all-time at $97.00 very quickly.

Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC. The firm's news has once again put the flagship cryptocurrency in the spotlight, as investors speculate on gains above $60,000.

Chainlink recently lost crucial support provided by a key technical pattern. This opened Pandora’s box as bulls focused on securing higher support. The area at $26 remained unbroken, with LINK making a shallow rebound above $27. However, LINK’s buyers seem to be struggling with the uptrend, a situation that brings to light potential losses aiming for $19.



