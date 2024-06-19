Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, ZKsync & Injective — Asian Wrap 19 June

Global Ethereum ETFs experience surge in net inflows as Hashdex files for combined spot ETH and Bitcoin ETF
Ethereum (ETH) is down 3% on Tuesday as Hashdex submitted a market-weighted crypto ETF to the SEC, aiming to track the price of ETH and Bitcoin. Additionally, global investors have increasingly purchased ETH ETFs amid declining exchange reserves.
ZKsync token faces massive sell-off following launch
A report from Nansen on Tuesday revealed that the top 10,000 wallets that were airdropped ZKsync's newly launched ZK token have begun selling their holdings.
Injective price primed for a relief rally following retest of support area
Injective price (INJ) approaches its key support area on Tuesday with on-chain data indicating a recent capitulation event for INJ and rising development activity. This fosters positive sentiment among investors poised to drive INJ prices higher.
Could USDT depeg following recent accusations from Consumers' Research?
A digital billboard accusing Tether of corruption was featured in Times Square. Historically, stablecoins often depeg following controversies surrounding respective parent companies. Tether recently launched a new synthetic dollar backed by gold.
Ethereum Layer 1 and 2 monthly active users surpass 25 million milestone amidst crypto bloodbath
Monthly active users on Ethereum chain’s Layer 1 and 2 projects have crossed 25 million per Token Terminal data. Despite the rise of Ethereum’s competitors like Solana, with the meme coin narrative, Ether remains relevant among traders.
Bitcoin: Has BTC found a local price bottom?
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks set for a mild fall this week, weighed by slight outflows in the US spot ETFs and the US Fed keeping a hawkish interest-rate outlook despite easing inflation. Technical indicators suggest that BTC could face a further 5% correction in the short term before resuming the uptrend.