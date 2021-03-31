Ethereum price has constructed a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart after briefly trading below the 2018 high at $1,419.96. The entire corrective process has been on below-average volume, showing a legion of committed traders and investors. This is a correction in time as much as price.

Zilliqa price has been trading inside a massive ascending parallel channel for almost two months now. There is a lot of uncertainty with the asset's short-term price action, even though bulls seem to be the favorite at the time of writing.

The Elrond price has been trading inside a tightening range for several weeks now and seems to be on the verge of a potential 45% breakout or breakdown. The digital asset faces steep resistance ahead but also has robust support.