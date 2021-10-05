Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, VeChain and SafeMoon – European Wrap 5 October

Three reasons why Ethereum price is going to $5,000
Bitcoin price suffered two fatal corrections on September 7 and September 20. However, the buyers stepped in, giving bears a run for their money, leading to consolidation. The buyers appear to have taken control of the ship and likely aim to break out from a bullish pattern.
VeChain Price Prediction: VET to shake out bears with upswing to $0.13
VeChain price continues to trend higher despite the consolidative nature of the cryptocurrency market. While VET is displaying a bullish outlook, its upside remains capped by a crucial resistance barrier.
SafeMoon price diverges as bulls hold keys to break downtrend at $0.00000118
SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) price is finally showing some divergence after six consecutive weeks of the downtrend in SAFEMOON price action. Bulls can defend a crucial level at $0.00000118, which is the crossroad between the downtrend and the start of the uptrend. Bulls have the power to run SafeMoon price toward $0.00000296.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
