Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Uniswap & ETFs — Asian Wrap 18 June

Ethereum resumes downtrend as Canada sees another staked ETH ETF launch
Ethereum (ETH) resumed its downward trend on Monday after a slight weekend recovery following the launch of the Canada-based Purpose Investment Staked ETH ETF.
Uniswap could face short-term correction on bearish divergence, rising supply on exchanges
Uniswap (UNI) price encounters resistance near the weekly level of approximately $12 and retraces more than 8% on Monday. On-chain metrics indicate a rising supply on exchanges and declining development activity, hinting at a potential formation of a local top. Additionally, technical indicators show a bearish divergence on momentum indicators, signaling the possibility of a forthcoming downturn in Uniswap's price.
Crypto ETFs experience heavy outflows after FOMC meeting
Crypto ETFs experienced heavy outflows totaling $621 million in the past week, potentially spurred by the Federal Reserve (Fed) keeping interest rates steady, according to the CoinShares weekly digital asset report on Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Week Ahead: Crypto’s doom or a new all-time high in the making? Premium
Bitcoin price shows no signs of a directional bias as it hovers around $66,000. The 2019 BTC price fractal hints at a potential correction should the US Fed cut interest rates.
Binance faces backlash following announcement to delist FET
Binance released an announcement stating it will delist FET, stirring FUD among holders. FET experienced a heavy price drop following the announcement, with crypto community members criticizing Binance. FET is down 8% following the announcement.
Ethereum resumes downtrend as Canada sees another staked ETH ETF launch
Ethereum (ETH) resumed its downward trend on Monday after a slight weekend recovery following the launch of the Canada-based Purpose Investment Staked ETH ETF.
Crypto ETFs experience heavy outflows after FOMC meeting
CoinShares' weekly report reveals crypto ETFs experienced heavy outflows of over $600 million. US Bitcoin ETFs experienced the highest decline with $565 million in outflows. Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana start week in decline.
Bitcoin: Has BTC found a local price bottom?
Bitcoin (BTC) price looks set for a mild fall this week, weighed by slight outflows in the US spot ETFs and the US Fed keeping a hawkish interest-rate outlook despite easing inflation. Technical indicators suggest that BTC could face a further 5% correction in the short term before resuming the uptrend.