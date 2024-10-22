Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Solana & Cryptos – American Wrap 22 October

Crypto Today: Bitcoin price unchanged, Ethereum and XRP correct as US presidential election draws close
Bitcoin trades at $67,184 early on Tuesday. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is holding steady above the $67,000 level as traders speculate on the outcome of the US presidential election.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC dips below $67,000 as holders book profits
Bitcoin continues to trade in the red on Tuesday after facing rejection around the $70,000 level on Monday. Despite the price decline, institutional investors capitalized on the recent dips, with the US spot Exchange Traded Funds recording over $297 million in inflows.
SUI Price Forecast: On-chain metrics and technical indicators show bearish bias
SUI’s technical analysis shows a formation of bearish divergence on a momentum indicator. On-chain data suggests a bearish outlook for SUI as the long-to-short ratio is below one, and daily trading volume is decreasing.
1inch Network Price Forecast: Technical outlook suggest a rally ahead
1inch price is retesting key support levels on Tuesday after breaking above a descending trendline on Sunday. Technical outlooks suggest a rally ahead and provide a potential buying opportunity for sideline investors in the $0.261 to $0.273 range.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum lose gains, XRP corrects on Monday, traders brace for $400 million unlocks
Bitcoin erases 2% of its value on Monday and hovers around $67,000. Ethereum holds above $2,600, down nearly 3% on Monday. XRP trades near $0.55 as holders digest developments in lawsuit appeal and Elon Musk’s reaction to the altcoin.
Bitcoin: Will the “Uptober” rally reach a fresh all-time high?
Bitcoin rallied nearly 8% so far this week until Friday after breaking its resistance barrier, aiming for a fresh ATH. This rise in Bitcoin’s price is supported by an increase in institutional demand, which showcased a $1.86 billion inflows this week, the largest streak of inflows since mid-July.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.