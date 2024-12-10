Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Solana & Altcoins — Asian Wrap 10 December

Ethereum Price Forecast: Investors book over $2.5 billion in profits as ETH declines nearly 10%
Ethereum (ETH) declined 10% on Monday after investors increased their profit-taking with over $2.5 billion in realized profits. This sparked a two-year high in futures liquidations for the top altcoin. However, ETH exchange-traded funds (ETFs) provide a bullish picture amid the recent selling pressure hitting the market.
How high Solana can rally in December, and can SOL beat XRP?
Solana (SOL) is currently consolidating after hitting its all-time high at $264.39 on November 22. While SOL is consolidating, trade volume declined, however, total open interest remains above average levels.
Why are altcoins down today?
Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP and the general altcoin market experienced a pullback on Monday, recording over $1.5 billion in futures liquidations. The correction shows that Bitcoin dominance is still outweighing altcoins despite speculations of an alt season.
