Shiba Inu (SHIB) price saw bulls taking the lead on Monday by using the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) handle as an entry point that resulted in the price shooting up to the 200-day SMA of $0.00003000, but bulls were unable to perform a daily close above this level. In the ASIA PAC session this morning, SHIB price is knocking at the door of the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $0.00002782, which opens the path towards 61.8% Fibonacci level at $0.00004490, meaning a whopping 65% gain is within reach. In order to achieve that target, a daily close above the 78.6% Fibonacci should be enough to rally at a tiered pace.

Bitcoin price has put on quite a show lately as investors saw prices soar to $48,200 at the start of the week. BTC price is currently consolidating at $47,500 and showing little to no evidence of a change in the trend. The Bitcoin price has a few bullish confluence signals to note. For one, a Fibonacci projection tool from the swing low at $37,500 to the swing high that breached the parallel trend at $45,000 suggests a 1 to 1 Fibonacci level could land Bitcoin price somewhere between $52,000 and $53,000.

