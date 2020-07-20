Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD bullish setup to $250 – Confluence Detector
Ethereum recovered from last week’s lows at $228 over the weekend. A few seller congestion areas were broken including $235. ETH/USD closed in on the hurdle at $240 but the resistance from a descending trendline put a limit to the bulls’ effort. Instead, the largest altcoin settled for consolidation around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high of $249.12 to a swing low at $223.30.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD now available at FTX spot markets
XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1985. The coin attempted a move above $0.2000 during early Asian hours but failed to hold the ground amid low trading activity. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is moving within a short-term bullish bias, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD struggles with trendline resistance
Since Cardano tested $0.14, its market has been dominated by declines and consolidation. The cryptoasset’s upside is limited by a descending trendline. Moreover, it is becoming difficult to hold onto higher support areas such as $0.1325, $0.13 and $0.1250. At some point, the price action slipped under $0.12 support. However, at the time of writing, ADA/USD is dancing at $0.1226.
Bitcoin stalled after recovery attempt, altcoins move ahead
BTC/USD is trading at $9,355. The first digital coin has gained nearly 2% on a day-to-day basis and barely changed since the start of the day, moving within a tight channel with the short-term bearish trend amid expanding volatility.
XRP/USD struggles to build Tuesday’s momentum eying $0.20
Ripple re-embarked on the journey of breaking barriers after testing the support at $0.19 last week. The recovery took place in tandem with other cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin which this time joined in the rally closing in on the resistance at $9,500.
ETH 2.0 final testnet launch on August 4, is a rally brewing?
The much-anticipated Ethereum 2.0 has kept investors on the edge for the longest time. However, the good news is that its final testnet is set to launch on August 4.
BCH/USD short term falling wedge pattern breakout flashing buy signals
Bitcoin Cash advanced higher following the announcement that Grayscale Bitcoin Cash Trust had finally been approved for public listing on the stock market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.