Ethereum recovered from last week’s lows at $228 over the weekend. A few seller congestion areas were broken including $235. ETH/USD closed in on the hurdle at $240 but the resistance from a descending trendline put a limit to the bulls’ effort. Instead, the largest altcoin settled for consolidation around the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level taken between the last swing high of $249.12 to a swing low at $223.30.

XRP/USD is changing hands at $0.1985. The coin attempted a move above $0.2000 during early Asian hours but failed to hold the ground amid low trading activity. At the time of writing, XRP/USD is moving within a short-term bullish bias, mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday.

Since Cardano tested $0.14, its market has been dominated by declines and consolidation. The cryptoasset’s upside is limited by a descending trendline. Moreover, it is becoming difficult to hold onto higher support areas such as $0.1325, $0.13 and $0.1250. At some point, the price action slipped under $0.12 support. However, at the time of writing, ADA/USD is dancing at $0.1226.