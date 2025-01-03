Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Ripple & Bitcoin — Asian Wrap 03 January

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC, ETH and XRP eyes for a rally
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price finds support around its key level, while Ethereum’s (ETH) price is approaching its key resistance level; a firm close above it would signal a bullish trend. Ripple (XRP) price trades within a symmetrical triangle on Friday, a breakout from which could signal a rally ahead.
Could XRP surge to new highs in January 2025? First two days of trading suggest an upside bias
Ripple's XRP is up 7% on Thursday, extending its rally that began during the New Year's Day celebration. If long-term holders (LTH) continue their recent accumulation, XRP could overcome the $2.9 resistance level and aim for a new all-time high.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC tops $97K as Microstrategy, Coinbase kick-off 2025 in green
Bitcoin price crossed $97,750 on Thursday, rising 7% since MicroStrategy’s latest BTC $200 million purchase on Monday December 29. On-chain data shows user activity on the Bitcoin network is still trending 30% below last month's peak, signalling potential for more gains ahead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Slow but positive start
Bitcoin edges slightly lower, trading around $96,500 on Friday after an over 2.5% recovery this week, with historical data showing modest average January returns of 3.35%. On-chain metrics suggest the bull market remains intact, indicating a cooling-off phase rather than a cycle peak.
Stellar bulls aim for double-digit rally ahead
Stellar extends its gains, trading above $0.45 on Friday after rallying more than 32% this week. On-chain data indicates further rally as XLM’s Open Interest and Total Value Locked rise. Additionally, the technical outlook suggests a rally continuation projection of further 40% gains.
BTC, ETH and XRP eyes for a rally
Bitcoin’s price finds support around its key level, while Ethereum’s price is approaching its key resistance level; a firm close above it would signal a bullish trend. Ripple price trades within a symmetrical triangle on Friday, a breakout from which could signal a rally ahead.
Could XRP surge to new highs in January 2025? First two days of trading suggest an upside bias
Ripple's XRP is up 7% on Thursday, extending its rally that began during the New Year's Day celebration. If long-term holders (LTH) continue their recent accumulation, XRP could overcome the $2.9 resistance level and aim for a new all-time high.
Bitcoin: 2025 outlook brightens on expectations of US pro-crypto policy
Bitcoin price has surged more than 140% in 2024, reaching the $100K milestone in early December. The rally was driven by the launch of Bitcoin Spot ETFs in January and the reduced supply following the fourth halving event in April.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.