Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Ethereum, Ripple & Bitcoin – American Wrap 04 November

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH ETF outflows signal more pain ahead 

Ethereum (ETH) remains largely in bearish hands, trading marginally above $3,500 on Tuesday. The leading smart contracts token has extended its decline for the second consecutive day, reflecting the negative sentiment in the wider crypto market. 

XRP downtrend persists while Ripple expands digital asset custody

Ripple (XRP) slips to trade at around $2.26 at the time of writing on Tuesday, mirroring the persistent risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market. XRP’s technical outlook remains weak, weighed down by pressure in the derivatives market as total crypto asset liquidations hit $1.33 billion over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin’s breakdown: ETF outflows and Macro pressure hit crypto sentiment

Bitcoin is falling for a second straight day, dropping to 3% over the past 24 hours and 8.5% over the past 7 days. BTC trades below 104k at the time of writing, down 21% from its record high. 

Author

FXStreet Team

