Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Ripple and Shiba Inu – European Wrap 2 August

Ethereum 2.0 sees ray of hope after multiple delays and internal conflicts
Ethereum price showed an excellent bullish outlook as it rallied from the range low to retest a resistance level just below the range high. While this upswing was stellar, it might be coming to an end as the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) flashed a sell signal.
XRP price lacks enthusiasm as Ripple shows no signs of hope in resolution with SEC
XRP price appears to be consolidating after a rally of 50% since its swing low on July 20. New development on the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) case against Ripple Labs has revealed that the lawsuit is likely to continue, with no end in sight.
Shiba Inu price stays put despite eToro listing as ShibaSwap TVL gets 75% haircut
Shiba Inu price seems to be suspended in time as it consolidates between two crucial demand barriers. Typically, previous bounces around these levels have resulted in a bullish reaction, but a breakdown could lead to a steep descent.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA bulls attempt retest of $1.50
Cardano price is currently hovering around a crucial support level, but a minor pullback before a new leg up seems likely. Therefore, investors can expect ADA to correct critical demand barriers.
Dogecoin price might slide 20% as on-chain metrics scream sell
Dogecoin price set up multiple higher highs since July 17 but is currently showing weakness, indicating a shift in trend. On-chain metrics suggest that losing a critical support level might trigger a slew of selling pressure, pushing DOGE lower.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.