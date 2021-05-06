Ethereum price is tightly wound as its range-bound movement continues after setting up an all-time high on May 5. ETH might retest its swing low before surging higher and potentially rallying to new highs.

XRP price shows a massive spike in buying pressure that has pushed it up by nearly 70% since the weekend crash on April 25.

Ethereum Classic price seems to have hit a dead end as the buying pressure vanishes while sell signals pop up.