Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH consolidates, but on-chain indicators predict another blastoff soon
Ethereum price is tightly wound as its range-bound movement continues after setting up an all-time high on May 5. ETH might retest its swing low before surging higher and potentially rallying to new highs.
XRP Price Forecast: Ripple bulls charge ahead, $2 incoming
XRP price shows a massive spike in buying pressure that has pushed it up by nearly 70% since the weekend crash on April 25.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC looks primed to retrace following 260% rally
Ethereum Classic price seems to have hit a dead end as the buying pressure vanishes while sell signals pop up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Ethereum Classic looks primed to retrace following 260% rally
Ethereum Classic price displays a lack of bullish momentum as it consolidates below $96.94. A 15% pullback to the immediate demand zone that ranges from $72.23 to $79.37 seems likely. ETC will face a make-or-break point around this support barrier.
Chiliz anticipates 50% gains
Chiliz price recently bounced off a critical support level at $0.473 and eyes a 50% upswing. CHZ needs to slice through a significant supply zone that extends from $0.593 to $0.657 to seal its bullish fate. A breakdown of the $0.430 support level will signify the start of a new downtrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.