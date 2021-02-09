ETH soars to new all-time highs as $2,000 beckons

Ethereum has gradually followed in Bitcoin's footsteps to achieve a new record high. The pioneer cryptocurrency is now exchanging hands above $1,800 while nurturing an uptrend toward $2,000. Bitcoin also hit a new all-time high on Monday at $47,625. Read more...

XRP poised to recover if critical resistance is breached

XRP price continues to suffer from the impact that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit had on Ripple. Telegram groups have coordinated “pumps and dumps” to help prices recover, but investors have taken advantage of every upswing to get rid of their tokens due to the legal uncertainty around it. Read more...

DOGE primed for a 30% rally to new highs

Dogecoin price slide into consolidation after a 1,100% rally between January 28 and 29. But a recent spike in buying pressure allowed DOGE to resume its uptrend. Read more...