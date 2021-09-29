Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Polkadot and SafeMoon – European Wrap 29 September

Ethereum price attempts 15% advance despite resistance-infested path
Ethereum price has been on a steady downtrend since September 7 and shows signs of pausing or reversing itself. However, ETH needs to set up a higher high above the recent swing points to do so.
Four reasons why Polkadot price will double by end of October
Polkadot price has been stuck in a consolidation phase for roughly a month. However, this trend might be coming to an end due to three significant reasons. As a result, investors can expect DOT to start a massive bull rally over the coming month.
SafeMoon price at is risk of a 80% crash
SafeMoon price could be headed further south as the altcoin continues to trend downwards, opening up the possibility of a big move in favor of the bears. The governing technical pattern has locked SAFEMOON within descending range as the token continues to struggle with any form of recovery.
