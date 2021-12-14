Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Dogecoin & Bitcoin – American Wrap 14 December

When will the last Bitcoin be mined and where could BTC price be headed?
Less than 10% of the entire Bitcoin maximum supply now remains, and analysts are expecting the leading cryptocurrency’s scarcity to influence a supply shock which could propel BTC price higher. As the adoption of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are on the rise, analysts are predicting that the long-term price outlook for BTC will reach over six figures. As miners continue to mint new coins, the number of new Bitcoins entering into supply have steadily increased, reaching past the 18.9 million mark, resulting in 90% of all BTC to have been created and released into supply.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP: Cryptos rebound after finding support
Bitcoin price suffered a strong sell-off on Monday, but oscillator values indicate some near-term support is probable. Ethereum price action is generating panic in hodlers and excitement in bears. XRP price has upcoming Kumo Twist, which could point to a temporary or long-term reversal in the current trend.
Dogecoin price avoids catastrophic outlook thanks to Elon Musk
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate a few indicators that may reveal where DOGE is going next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Elon Musk reveals Tesla will accept Dogecoin payments
Elon Musk, tech billionaire and CEO of Tesla, announced that the electric car manufacturer will accept Dogecoin payments. The company will accept the memecoin as a payment method for some of its merchandise.
Shiba Inu bulls await right timing for top-line breakout
Shiba INU (SHIB) price is trading stuck between a 16% variation bandwidth as price looks for direction with neither buyers nor sellers putting forward any big moves. As equity markets shift further towards gains, expect this to spill over into cryptocurrencies and act as a catalyst for a bullish breakout, taking price above a top line that is capping price action for the moment.
Ethereum bulls takeover as ETH supply on exchange plummets
The top 10 non-exchange Ethereum whales have over 24 million ETH tokens, effectively pulling them out of circulation and reducing supply. The level dwarfs the amount held by exchange whales. Proponents consider this a ‘takeover’ by Ethereum bulls that predicts a price rally in the altcoin.
SafeMoon price to provide a buy opportunity before 65% breakout
SafeMoon price more than doubled after the December 4 crash. The altcoin’s bullish move is currently undergoing a pullback, though bulls are expected to trigger a second leg-up in SAFEMOON.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.