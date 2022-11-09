Chainlink price is yet to escape the selling pressure traversing the crypto market. The oracle price feed token tumbled after running into resistance at around $9.50. Although tentative support at $8.00 could have absorbed the selling pressure, the entire crypto market generally sustained losses emanating from a bank run-like withdrawal on FTX exchange.

Bitcoin extends steep fall into second day, being down over 7% into early US session on Wednesday, following Tuesday’s 9.5% drop (the biggest one-day loss since Sep 13). Cryptos are under increased pressure for the second day, as fears about the financial health of major exchange FTX grow, despite plans for a rescue deal from bigger rival Binance, which signed a nonbinding agreement to buy FTX’s non-US unit to help cover a liquidity crunch of the rival exchange.

Major cryptocurrencies remained distressed across the board on Wednesday, weighed amid fears over the FTX-Binance deal. Against the US dollar, Ethereum and Ripple are down more than an eye-popping 20%, and Bitcoin has shed 8% against its US counterpart, as of writing.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.