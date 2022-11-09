Major cryptocurrencies remained distressed across the board on Wednesday, weighed amid fears over the FTX-Binance deal.
Against the US dollar, Ethereum and Ripple are down more than an eye-popping 20%, and Bitcoin has shed 8% against its US counterpart, as of writing.
Since mid-September, BTC/USD displayed an unresponsive phase, enclosed between the underside of $20,000 and support coming in from $18,099. This week, nonetheless, witnessed sellers regain consciousness, refreshing lows of $16,835—levels not seen since late November 2020. Of course, technically, this will appeal to breakout sellers, consistent with the dominant downtrend. The major crypto pencilled in an all-time high at $69,000 in November 2021 and subsequently moulded a series of lower lows/highs, reflecting a monstruous 75% decline.
I find it difficult to believe anyone would disagree that this is a bear market, and dip-buying scenarios are (or should be) off the table for now. Further corroborating the downside bias is price comfortably trading under its 200-day simple moving average at $23,647 since the beginning of this year.
With support cleared at $18,099, the bearish pennant ([formed in May] drawn from between $25,338 and $31,418) pattern’s profit objective (orange) calls for attention at $15,523. Interestingly, between mid-June and mid-August, we also welcomed a bearish flag pattern (extended from between $17.567 and $21,711), which identifies a pattern profit objective (green) as far south as $7,674. Sandwiched amid these two aforementioned levels, chart studies also draw attention to a 100% projection at $12,307: an AB=CD bullish formation.
Given the clear-cut downtrend, the evident bearish pattern signals, and the overriding drive lower this week to multi-year lows, this is likely a market that sellers will continue to have the upper hand in until $15,523.
This material on this website is intended for illustrative purposes and general information only. It does not constitute financial advice nor does it take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Commission, interest, platform fees, dividends, variation margin and other fees and charges may apply to financial products or services available from FP Markets. The information in this website has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs before making any decision about whether to acquire or dispose of any financial product. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are derivatives and can be risky; losses can exceed your initial payment and you must be able to meet all margin calls as soon as they are made. When trading CFDs you do not own or have any rights to the CFDs underlying assets.
FP Markets recommends that you seek independent advice from an appropriately qualified person before deciding to invest in or dispose of a derivative. A Product Disclosure Statement for each of the financial products is available from FP Markets can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into transactions with us. First Prudential Markets Pty Ltd (ABN 16 112 600 281, AFS Licence No. 286354).
