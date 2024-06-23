Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Chainlink & Altcoins — Asian Wrap 24 June

Ethereum holders keep accumulating Ether ahead of ETF and new yield opportunities
Ethereum’s (ETH) long-term holders have continued scooping up Ether while Bitcoin’s long-term holders shed their holdings. New yield opportunities in Ether, and the upcoming ETF are likely behind the divergence in the behavior of the long-term holders of BTC and ETH.
Chainlink supply on exchanges shoots up, LINK holders realize over $150 million in profits
Chainlink (LINK) supply on exchanges climbed to 230.43 million on June 21, a massive spike in a 24 hour period. Typically, an increase in the asset’s supply has a negative impact on price as it increases the selling pressure.
These seven altcoins are down over 40% from their all-time highs, recovery likely with latest developments
Crypto market capitalization excluding Bitcoin is down 3% in the past seven days and nearly 10% in the past 30 days, per TradingView. The shrinking market capitalization indicates that capital is flowing out of altcoins, the altcoins have likely wiped out their value over time in the ongoing cycle. There is potential for recovery in altcoins that have improved fundamentals, reduced supply or improved emission schedule.
Base to decentralize further with fault proofs, testnet launch expected mid July
Base, Coinbase’s Layer 2 chain plans further decentralization through the launch of fault proofs and higher community participation. Fault proofs are expected to go live for Base Sepolia testnet by mid July. Base has noted a spike in usage between Q1 and Q2 with applications like Uniswap, 1inch, and Circle among others.
Crypto trader loses over $11 million in phishing attack, exploited for Maker and Ethena tokens
Maker on-chain metrics paint a bearish picture. A wallet address suffered an exploit for 3,657 MKR tokens worth $8.7 million and 2.56 million Ethena tokens worth $2.4 million. MKR was hit by a correction and gained ground, posting 1.11% gains on Sunday.
Bitcoin: Is BTC out of the woods?
Bitcoin (BTC) appears poised for a slight decline this week, influenced by factors such as the German Government's deposit of over 1,700 BTC in exchanges, decreasing outflows in US spot ETFs, and on-chain data indicating no signs of BTC DeFi liquidation. Technical indicators suggest BTC might experience a 3% correction in the near term before continuing its upward trajectory.