Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Cryptos — Asian Wrap 22 August

Ethereum market dominance shrinks amid BlackRock's ETHA milestone
Ethereum (ETH) is up 2% on Wednesday following Glassnode's report showing its market cap dominance loss compared to Bitcoin. Meanwhile, despite negative flows in the broader ETH ETF category, BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) crossed the $1 billion net inflow milestone.
Bitcoin and crypto markets rally after FOMC meeting Minutes release
Bitcoin (BTC) and several other cryptocurrencies rallied briefly on Wednesday after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) released minutes from its July meeting.
Uniswap, Arbitrum face potential securities classification after inclusion in Prometheum's custodial platform
Prometheum Capital announced in a press release on Wednesday that it plans to add Uniswap (UNI) and Arbitrum (ARB) tokens as part of its custodial platform that is set to launch in the coming months.
GRIMACE meme coin suffers rug pull after promotion on hacked McDonald's Instagram account
McDonald's Instagram account suffered a hack on Wednesday after it promoted a Solana-based meme coin named after GRIMACE, one of its packaging characters. Following the hack, insider holders began to dump their tokens, driving the token's market cap from $20 million to $599K.
