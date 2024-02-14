Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Cryptos – American Wrap 14 February

Ethereum Classic price coils up for a breakout with $30 in the cards for ETC
US-listed crypto companies rose Wednesday as Bitcoin {{BTC}} climbed past $51,000 for the first time since December 2021, taking its market cap to $1 trillion.
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, added about 2.9% in the last 24 hours, while the CoinDesk 20 Index, a measure of the largest digital assets, rose around 2.1%. Ether {{ETH}}, the second-largest cryptocurrency, gained 3.2% to $2,754, the highest since May 2022, while the total crypto market cap touched $2 trillion for the first time since April that year.
