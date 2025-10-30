TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Crypto – European Wrap 30 October

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

Ethereum flashes bear market signal after four months — What are analysts saying?

Ethereum (ETH) is showing rare and concerning signals as November begins. However, analysts still have reasons to remain optimistic, even though market sentiment has not recovered since the sharp crash on October 11.

What are these warning signs, and can Ethereum hold steady in November? The following analysis examines them more closely.

Chart

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC slips below $111,000 as Fed hawkish tone offsets US-China trade optimism

Bitcoin (BTC) extends its correction, trading below $111,000 at the time of writing on Thursday, as macroeconomic headwinds continued to pressure risk assets. Despite a seemingly positive outcome from the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish tone and lingering concerns over the prolonged US government shutdown weighed on the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Chart

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP rebound after Trump-Xi meeting

Bitcoin (BTC) marginally increases, trading above $110,000 on Thursday after three consecutive days of declines this week. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), offer subtle signs of recovery at the time of writing, building on improving sentiment following United States (US) President Donald Trump’s meeting with China’s Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Editor's Picks

Bittensor Price Forecast: Safello’s staked TAO ETP boosts momentum, bulls aim for $500

Bittensor (TAO) extends the uptrend for the sixth consecutive day, rising towards $450 as Deutsche Digital Assets and Safello plan to launch a staked TAO Exchange Traded Product (ETP) (STAO) on SIX Swiss Exchange in November.

Hedera Price Forecast: HBAR extends rally after ETF debut and bullish on-chain activity

Hedera (HBAR) price extends its gains, trading above $0.20 at the time of writing on Thursday after rallying over 13% so far this week. The recent launch of HBAR’s spot Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on the NYSE further supported the bullish outlook, attracting $8 million in first-day trading volume.

Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies fail to rally as Fed Chair sparks cautious sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC) declined from $115,000, reaching the $110,000 key level on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve signaled cautious sentiment despite delivering a widely anticipated 25 basis points (bps) rate cut at its October meeting.

Top Crypto Gainers: Official Trump, Pump.fun, and Zcash extend recovery

Altcoins such as Official Trump (TRUMP), Pump.fun (PUMP) and Zcash (ZEC) have outperformed the broader cryptocurrency market over the last 24 hours, posting double-digit gains.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC reclaims $111,000 as US inflation inches higher

Bitcoin (BTC) price reclaims $111,000 mark at the time of writing on Friday, after finding support around the key level earlier this week. The release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data shows that inflation remains sticky, with experts citing the impact of President Donald Trump's tariffs.