Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Bonk – European Wrap 15 July

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP trim gains amid declining ETF inflows and profit-taking
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a sudden spike in volatility on Tuesday following a robust bullish wave the previous day. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $116,918, down over 2% in the day as investors book profits ahead of the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June.
Altcoins have also run into heightened volatility, led by Ethereum's (ETH) drop below the pivotal $3,000 level and Ripple's (XRP) pullback below Monday's highs of around $3.02.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC edges below $117,000 ahead of US CPI data
Bitcoin (BTC) price is facing a correction, trading below $117,000 at the time of writing on Tuesday after hitting a new all-time high of $123,218 the previous day. The pullback comes as on-chain data shows increased selling pressure, with both long-term holders and dormant wallets moving BTC to exchanges. Market participants are taking a cautious stance ahead of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release for June, as it could influence the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate cut decision and bring volatility and direction to riskier assets, such as Bitcoin.
Bitcoin price soared to a new all-time high of $123,218 at the start of this week on Monday. This surge in BTC price flipped its market capitalization to $2.38 trillion, reaching the fifth-largest asset in the world and surpassing both silver and Amazon in terms of market valuation.
Meme Coins Price Prediction: Solana-based BONK, PENGU, WIF could lead the next market bull run
Meme coins such as Bonk (BONK), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), and Dogwifhat (WIF) recorded double-digit gains last week, driven by uplifted sentiments in the crypto market. The Solana-based BONK and WIF meme coins eye further gains as the uptrend holds momentum, while the launch of a multiplayer game could extend the PENGU rally.
Bonk, the largest Solana-based meme coin by market capitalization of $2.29 billion, extends the nearly 20% surge from last week. At the time of writing, BONK appreciates over 6% on the day, printing its fourth consecutive bullish candle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AI tokens to watch for: TAO, NEAR, ICP surge amid Google, Meta investment pledges
Artificial Intelligence (AI) tokens such as Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Internet Computer (ICP) surged on Tuesday with Trump’s energy and AI innovation push. The investment pledges were made by American tech giants, including Google and Meta.
Trump strikes deal to unblock crypto bills in House, GENIUS Act set for vote
Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that 11 of the 12 House representatives have agreed to support the GENIUS Act, which outlines a regulatory framework for stablecoins. The bill could face a full vote as early as Wednesday.
Top Crypto Gainers: ENS, CRV, SEI – Bulls eye further gains amid breakout runs, golden crossovers
The broader cryptocurrency market maintains bullish momentum, with altcoins such as Ethereum Name Service (ENS), Curve DAO (CRV), and Sei (SEI) extending gains amid Bitcoin (BTC) slipping below $118,000.
Crypto Week in jeopardy as House lawmakers fail to pass procedural motion
Lawmakers denied a procedural move that aimed to initiate formal deliberations on three cryptocurrency-related bills, including the GENIUS stablecoin, the CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC bills, which form the basis for the House Crypto Week.
Bitcoin: BTC hits new all-time high and enters price discovery mode
Bitcoin price prints a new all-time high near $118,900 on Friday, entering uncharted territory as bullish momentum accelerates. The surge in BTC was supported by rising corporate and institutional demand, with spot Bitcoin ETFs recording a total of $1.69 billion this week as of Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.