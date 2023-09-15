Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & Binance – European Wrap 15 September

Share:

The great Ethereum Merge completes its first anniversary on Friday, September 15. The network’s energy usage has dropped drastically over the past year since Ethereum’s transition away from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake.

The blockchain network’s core developers concluded their “all core devs” call early on Friday, with some key changes like the inclusion of a new Ethereum Improvement Proposal, EIP-7514. The Ethereum Merge, the transition from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, reduced energy usage by 99.9% on the blockchain.

Bitcoin price remains unfazed by the US CPI announcement on September 13 and continues to move in a range. The weekly chart, however, shows a potential short-term recovery rally that could set the stage for a steep correction.

Bitcoin price action holds the potential for history to repeat or at least rhyme. On the daily chart, BTC currently trades at $26,257 and is supported by the Momentum Reversal Indicator’s (MRI) support level depicted in green dots at $25,188.

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has accused Binance US of violation of a prior consent order. According to a court filing released Thursday, the US securities regulator argues that the crypto trading platform has failed to cooperate with the ongoing probe over alleged unregistered securities offerings.

Binance’s native token, BNB’s price remained unaffected by the development in the lawsuit. In June, the US securities regulator filed a lawsuit against Binance entities and founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) with 13 charges. These include operating unregistered exchanges, broker-dealers and clearing agencies, misrepresenting trading controls and oversight on the Binance US platform and the unregistered offer and sale of securities.