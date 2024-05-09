Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Bitcoin & AI Tokens — Asian Wrap 09 May

Ethereum could experience bullish run, ETH ‘ultrasound’ money narrative at risk
Ethereum (ETH) price action on Wednesday shows it could be gathering momentum for a rally as a recent report from CryptoQuant reveals its ultrasound money narrative is at risk. Also, the number one altcoin's co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, and co-authors have published Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 7702 as an alternative to EIP-3074.
Bitcoin price drops, but holders with 100 to 1000 BTC continue to buy up
Bitcoin (BTC) price action continues to show a lack of participation from new traders, steadily grinding south in the one-day timeframe, while the one-week period shows a horizontal chop. Meanwhile, data shows that some holder segments continue to buy up.
AI tokens could rally following growth in NVIDIA's stock
Artificial Intelligence tokens are gaining momentum again after impressive gains in March. Recent price gains in NVIDIA have coincided with gains in Near Protocol (NEAR), Render (RNDR), and Worldcoin (WLD), among several other AI tokens.
VanEck launches MarketVector “MEMECOIN” index to track BONK, FLOKI, DOGE, PEPE, WIF and SHIB tokens
While Bitcoin ETFs track BTC price, $90 billion asset manager VanEck has launched a separate index, christened MEMECOIN, to track the performance of the sector’s best and worst performers.
President Biden threatens crypto with possible veto of Bitcoin custody among trusted custodians
Joe Biden could veto legislation that would allow regulated financial institutions to custody Bitcoin and crypto. Biden administration’s stance would disrupt US SEC’s work to protect crypto market investors and efforts to safeguard broader financial system.
While some predicted the Bitcoin halving would be the breaking point for a new bull cycle, a recent rally in AI tokens could see them lead the altcoin season. The continuous integration of AI-backed tokens has increased awareness of the possibilities that await the general blockchain ecosystem with them on board.
Bitcoin: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.