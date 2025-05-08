Ethereum (ETH) held steady on Wednesday after the Pectra upgrade went live on mainnet. The upgrade, which introduced several features to Ethereum, failed to spark increased volatility as ETH continued trading near the $1,800 mark.

Cryptocurrencies sector valuation posts mild 24-hours gains of 1% on Wednesday, breaking past the $3.1 trillion for the first time this week, according to Coingecko data. The US Federal Reserve dominated newsreels with a third consecutive rate pause accompanied by hawkish-leaning meeting notes.

The altcoin market is getting more complex to navigate, with fragmented narratives, limited liquidity, and massive token unlocks creating hefty headwinds. EOS is set for its planned rebrand on May 14, which will unlock the ecosystem as a web3 banking powerhouse. The blockchain company had to start this rebrand process. Essentially, the functions and features we've added over the last three and a half years have all been in a particular direction of Web3 banking," Vaulta Foundation CEO, Yves La Rose, said during the Digital Asset Summit 2025.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.