Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin & Enjin Coin — Asian Wrap 08 March

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE hemorrhage to continue after Powell's hawkish testimony
Dogecoin (DOGE) price was trading with a bearish bias since February 19, undergoing a massive down move. Twitter CEO and famed doge father Elon Musk reinvigorated the fire with his tweet about a newly found interest in artificial intelligence (AI).
Is Enjin Coin price poised for a 27% rally as Binance adds the token to its Proof of Reserves?
Enjin Coin price followed the broader market bullish cues as the altcoin treaded upwards, adding to yesterday's rise. This is despite the hawkish view from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who suggested that higher interest rate hikes are on the cards.
Binance.US moves ahead with $1 billion Voyager acquisition deal as court overrules objections
Binance.US, the American arm of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, marked a win on Tuesday after overcoming a major hurdle. The company has been the frontrunner in acquiring Voyager Digital’s assets and is now closer to making that happen.
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust rises to a six-month high as tables turn in favor of Grayscale against SEC
Grayscale Investments is currently holding the spotlight thanks to the ongoing court proceedings against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Since filing the lawsuit against SEC last year, Grayscale has been waiting for the opportunity to prove itself right, and by the looks of it, that is exactly what is happening at the moment.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says interest rates may go higher, Bitcoin triggers rollercoaster reaction
Bitcoin price, along with other cryptocurrencies, had a rather volatile reaction to Powell's statements as the biggest crypto asset dipped to trade at $22,040 initially but climbed to $22,474.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.