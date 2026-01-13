Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Cardano & Story — Asian Wrap 13 January

Dogecoin trades around $0.1350 at press time on Tuesday after seven straight days of decline, breaking below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.1427. The meme coin hovers close to the November 21 low at $0.1332, which served as key resistance in mid-December and is now a support level.

Cardano (ADA) price is nearing key support at $0.38 on Tuesday, after being rejected by the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) the previous week. Market metrics show mixed signals: whale accumulation and rising long bets suggest underlying interest, whereas negative funding rates and declining social dominance indicate cautious sentiment. On the technical side, ADA is near a crossroads; a hold above support suggests price recovery, while a close below indicates a deeper correction.

Story edges higher by over 1% at press time on Tuesday, extending the 27% gains from Monday. The meme coin’s third day of recovery approaches the $3.00 round figure, close to the November 6 low at $3.26, which previously capped gains on November 26. If IP exceeds $3.26, it could target the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $4.101.