CoinFlip, one of the largest Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ATMs provider in the world has announced the support of Dogecoin across its 1,800 locations. Users can currently utilize the discount code 'DOGE' for 15% off on all transaction fees.

Bitcoin Cash price has been trading below a key resistance level but remains bullish in the short-term. Now, BCH aims for more after establishing a key pattern on the 4-hour chart.

Stellar had a massive 50% correction from a high of $0.606 on February 8 down to $0.311 on February 22. The digital asset seems to be poised for yet another leg down as technicals have turned against the bulls.