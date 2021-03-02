Dogecoin price gains traction after 1,800 ATM locations in the U.S. started accepting it
CoinFlip, one of the largest Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ATMs provider in the world has announced the support of Dogecoin across its 1,800 locations. Users can currently utilize the discount code 'DOGE' for 15% off on all transaction fees.
Bitcoin Cash price could be poised for a 20% move according to key pattern
Bitcoin Cash price has been trading below a key resistance level but remains bullish in the short-term. Now, BCH aims for more after establishing a key pattern on the 4-hour chart.
Stellar Price Prediction: XLM on its way to a 35% fall as technicals scream sell
Stellar had a massive 50% correction from a high of $0.606 on February 8 down to $0.311 on February 22. The digital asset seems to be poised for yet another leg down as technicals have turned against the bulls.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Ripple nears 30% spike while crypto bull run takes a breather
Bitcoin's uptrend is still intact despite the technical breakout stalling at $50,000. Ethereum faces an uphill task at the 38.2% Fibonacci level ahead of a potential spike to $1,700. Ripple is flirting with $0.44, while bulls look forward to a 30% rally to $0.575.
Stellar: On its way to a 35% fall as technicals scream sell
A key indicator has presented a long-term sell signal for Stellar price. Stellar doesn't have a lot of support on the way down.
TheGraph price is at risk of a 25% drop as whales go into a selling spree
TheGraph price is contained inside a parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A key indicator has just presented a sell signal for GRT.
Chainlink: Will aim for new all-time highs if it holds this critical level
Chainlink price must stay above a key support level for a chance to new all-time highs. The digital asset faces weak resistance ahead according to various metrics.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.